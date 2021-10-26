$2.43 EPS Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.23. ICON Public posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICON Public.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

ICLR traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,138. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth $5,375,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth $1,893,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth $601,000.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

