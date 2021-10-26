$282.58 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce sales of $282.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.16 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $223.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $119.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $780.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.34. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

