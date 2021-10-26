$284.19 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $284.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.25 million to $285.13 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $239.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.52. 4,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,482. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

