287 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Forward Air by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Forward Air by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.