2,900 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VPCB opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

