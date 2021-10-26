$31.97 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce $31.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $20.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $126.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 126,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

