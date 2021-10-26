31,408 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,154. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

