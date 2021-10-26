$33.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post sales of $33.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.43 million and the highest is $35.50 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $30.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $119.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.96 million to $121.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.51 million to $139.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

MITK has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $883.12 million, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.