35,765 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Bought by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $2,553,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $13,745,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $31,725,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $71,180,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $269,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

