360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Company Profile

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

