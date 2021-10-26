$377.23 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post $377.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.90 million and the highest is $391.14 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $481.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

TGI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 552,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,272,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after buying an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

