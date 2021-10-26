3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$9.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.08-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.15 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.700-$9.900 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.54.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $179.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.