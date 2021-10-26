$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. The Gap reported sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

The Gap stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 153,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The Gap has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.