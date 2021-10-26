$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.37 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $18.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 445,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

