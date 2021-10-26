4,020 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $110.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

