456,652 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 456,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $15,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $139,420,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $54,158,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIGS opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

