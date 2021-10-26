$5.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $23.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after acquiring an additional 204,115 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,245,000 after acquiring an additional 412,718 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 10,740,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,164,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

