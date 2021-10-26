50,902 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 228,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

