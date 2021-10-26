5,764 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,194,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.