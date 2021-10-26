5,950 Shares in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

