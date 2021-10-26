6,300 Shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 142,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 42,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

