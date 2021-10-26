$681.05 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $681.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.40 million and the highest is $687.70 million. ManTech International reported sales of $636.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

