$761.77 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report sales of $761.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.20 million and the lowest is $743.60 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $517.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 34,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,304. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

