$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report $8.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.99 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $17.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $62.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,916. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $877.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

