8,000 Shares in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cadiz by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cadiz by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.15.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

