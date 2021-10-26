8,200 Shares in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

