8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells $30,599.35 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $30,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Matthew Zinn sold 591 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $14,219.46.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 902,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,823. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in 8X8 by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.