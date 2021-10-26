900,000 Shares in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Purchased by ION Crossover Partners Ltd

ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,000. Taboola.com accounts for 2.3% of ION Crossover Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000.

NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TBLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

