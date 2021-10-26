A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

AOS stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

