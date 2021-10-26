AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 103,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.12. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.63 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

