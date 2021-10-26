Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,112,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $128,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $226.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

