Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 668,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

