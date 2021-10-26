Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCYY. Citigroup raised Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th.

ACCYY stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

