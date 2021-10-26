AceD Hits Market Capitalization of $343,076.32 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 79.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $343,076.32 and $57,627.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

