Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Purchased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625,799 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $49,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

ACHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL remained flat at $$6.73 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,537. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a current ratio of 17.21.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

