Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $66,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

NYSE:AYI opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

