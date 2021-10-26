Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Up 3.5%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) shares were up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €12.63 ($14.86) and last traded at €12.55 ($14.76). Approximately 332,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.13 ($14.27).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

Adler Group Company Profile (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

