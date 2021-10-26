ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Young Kwon Purchases 100,000 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ADMA opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
