ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Young Kwon Purchases 100,000 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADMA opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

