Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises 1.7% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,051,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.47.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $235.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

