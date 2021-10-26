AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,555. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

