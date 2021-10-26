Advisory Services Network LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVNS opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.67 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

