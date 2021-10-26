Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in National Grid by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in National Grid by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NGG stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $68.49.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

