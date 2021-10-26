Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,077,000 after acquiring an additional 113,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novanta by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novanta by 32.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novanta by 8.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $168.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.62.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.