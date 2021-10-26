Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.29

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 29108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of research firms have commented on AEG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aegon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aegon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

