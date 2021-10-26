aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.36 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $323.31 million and $21.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.01 or 0.00332365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00103702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011676 BTC.

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

