Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 4.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $27,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,483 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. 30,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.