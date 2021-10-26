Agenus’ (AGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.