agilon health (AGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. On average, analysts expect agilon health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in agilon health stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

