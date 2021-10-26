AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. 261,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

