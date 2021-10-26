Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$71.66 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$62.28 and a 1 year high of C$109.99. The stock has a market cap of C$17.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.80.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

